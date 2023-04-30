Cardano Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001384 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $14.35 billion and approximately $170.10 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.99 or 0.06483672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00059572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00039795 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,727,842,285 coins and its circulating supply is 34,811,046,123 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.