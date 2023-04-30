Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Up 50.5% in April

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $626.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Stories

