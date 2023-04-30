CannabisCoin Market Capitalization Hits $521,313.34 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $521,313.34 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,353.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00303228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00529789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00066721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00405540 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001103 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

