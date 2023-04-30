Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 2.2% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $80,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after purchasing an additional 993,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $76.84. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

