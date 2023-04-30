Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after acquiring an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,604. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

