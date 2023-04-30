Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Canadian General Investments Price Performance

TSE CGI opened at C$33.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of C$698.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.06. Canadian General Investments has a 52-week low of C$28.21 and a 52-week high of C$39.42.

Canadian General Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Canadian General Investments’s payout ratio is currently -7.89%.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

