Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 538,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CXBMF remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,560. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.