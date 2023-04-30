Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of CABO stock opened at $758.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $725.58. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $609.85 and a 1-year high of $1,464.20. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Articles

