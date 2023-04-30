Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 69,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,763. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $387.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFST shares. Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,630,552.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 692,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after buying an additional 56,724 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 478,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 77,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

