BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 224,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BSRTF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,458. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $19.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

