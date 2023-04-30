BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BSQUARE Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BSQR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 8,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BSQUARE in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About BSQUARE

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.