Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 718,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

