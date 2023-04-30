Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.98 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50-11.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.25.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. 718,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $93.15.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $53,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

