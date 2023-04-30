Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.98 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.25.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $17,428,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 219,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 84,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

