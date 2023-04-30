Brooktree Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises 0.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

Shares of WST traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,450. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $372.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.53.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

