Brooktree Capital Management Increases Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. PAR Technology comprises about 9.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned about 1.54% of PAR Technology worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 991,404 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 782,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after buying an additional 491,885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 342,480 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $10,649,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 818,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 232,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

PAR Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

PAR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. 150,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,402. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.26. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.