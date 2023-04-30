Brooktree Capital Management Has $535,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brooktree Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.4% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.89.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.36 on Friday, reaching $380.03. 3,107,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.05. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

