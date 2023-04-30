Brooktree Capital Management Has $4.89 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,874 shares during the period. Digital Turbine makes up about 4.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

APPS traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,159. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.48.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

