Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

