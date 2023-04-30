Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target at $15,436.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15,436.00.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($172.35) to £160 ($199.83) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($198.58) to £151 ($188.58) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($137.38) to £140 ($174.85) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

PDYPY opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.40. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

