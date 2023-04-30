Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Target Price at GBX 1,400

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,400 ($17.48).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.48) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.36) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.48) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.73) to GBX 1,760 ($21.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.74) to GBX 1,250 ($15.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,460.50 ($18.24) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,557.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,507.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The stock has a market cap of £14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,159.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 971.20 ($12.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.95).

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

About Antofagasta

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 3,888.89%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

