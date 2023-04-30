Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target at $3.75

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after buying an additional 181,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 260,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $585.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

