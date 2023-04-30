Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 71,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

AVGO traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $626.50. 1,618,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,634. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $621.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.56. The company has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.