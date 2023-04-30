Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Down 41.4% in April

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

