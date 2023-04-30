Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 million. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,806.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 60,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

