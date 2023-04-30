Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 146,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.1 days.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRAG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.28 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRAG. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares during the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

