bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”

Societe Generale cut shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
bpost NV/SA Stock Performance
BPOSY stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $919.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. bpost NV/SA has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.
bpost NV/SA Company Profile
