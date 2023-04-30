Boston Family Office LLC Has $24.04 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 2.0% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC owned 0.11% of ANSYS worth $24,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,347 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS Price Performance

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,910. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.61. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.