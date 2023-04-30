Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $264.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,782. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.23 and a 200 day moving average of $243.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.
About Becton, Dickinson and
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.