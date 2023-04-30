Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $264.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,782. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.23 and a 200 day moving average of $243.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.