Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,602,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,087. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

