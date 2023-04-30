Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup makes up 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $19,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 586,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $121.42.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

