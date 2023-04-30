Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,549,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $491.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

