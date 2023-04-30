Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,526 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $182.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,978,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,814. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $203.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,488.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.28 and a 200-day moving average of $173.60.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

