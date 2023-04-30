Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Boston Beer updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-10.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM stock opened at $317.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.06. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.58.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

