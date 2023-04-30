Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Up 79.5% in April

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bonso Electronics International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNSO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bonso Electronics International has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International, Inc is engaged in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

