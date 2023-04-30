Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 802,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,338.0 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of BOLIF remained flat at $37.75 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BOLIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.