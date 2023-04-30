Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 802,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,338.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BOLIF remained flat at $37.75 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

