Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BYPLF. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 595 ($7.43) to GBX 690 ($8.62) in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Bodycote Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

