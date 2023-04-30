BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 728,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

DCF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,604. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

