BMO Capital Markets Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $263.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.88.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $232.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.07. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

