BMO Capital Markets Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.21.

Shares of FM opened at C$32.92 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$39.27. The company has a market cap of C$22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.25.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6693069 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

