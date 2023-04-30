BlueArk Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. One BlueArk token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,299.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.29 or 0.00407131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00115738 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00026170 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002579 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.