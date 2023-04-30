BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 100,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 31.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 75,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

