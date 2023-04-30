Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Down 57.9% in April

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Black Spade Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:BSAQ remained flat at $10.26 during trading hours on Friday. 149,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,795. The firm has a market cap of $216.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Black Spade Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Spade Acquisition

About Black Spade Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,018,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

