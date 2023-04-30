BitShares Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $31.48 million and approximately $379,035.57 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004318 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003744 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,947,768 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

