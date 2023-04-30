BitShares 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $399,298.86 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.23 million and $399,298.86 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004263 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003731 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,948,362 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

