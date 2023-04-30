Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in April

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,225,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $886,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 434,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 347,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,946. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bitfarms

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BITF. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

