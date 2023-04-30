Bitcoin SV Price Tops $33.96 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $33.96 or 0.00115941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $654.18 million and $26.92 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,286.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.11 or 0.00406703 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

