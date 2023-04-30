Bitcoin Private Price Down 11.4% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.32 million and $220.78 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00130591 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00033371 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001096 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.