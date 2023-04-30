Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $191.70

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $191.70 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00131525 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001144 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

