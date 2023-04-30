BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.9 %
BMRN stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,845. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,021,000 after buying an additional 316,129 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.