BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.

BMRN stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,845. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.65.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,021,000 after buying an additional 316,129 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

